Edinburgh Council seeks energy expertise

The council’s Housing Service requires a single supplier to provide a broad range of expertise – covering consultancy as well as project/programme delivery - to help improve the energy efficiency reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the improvement in the quality of the housing stock.

Edinburgh plans to deliver new homes and invest significantly in existing stock. The Housing Revenue Account (HRA) budget strategy aims to deliver a £2.5bn investment over ten years in building and improving council homes to deliver its commitments on affordable housing and net-zero-carbon by 2030. The plan is based on three priorities:

expand and accelerate the development of affordable and low-cost housing;

continue to modernise existing council homes and neighbourhoods; and

transform front-line services to tenants to tackle inequality and reduce their costs of living.

The winner of the contract will act as a source of research, information and training to the Council on energy efficiency, low- and zero-carbon technologies (LZCT), energy advice and fuel poverty matters. It will work in partnership with the Council to identify opportunities for developing applications to the Scottish Government and other agencies for funding.

The supplier will also be involved with delivery and project management of any ancillary, Scottish Government or otherwise externally funded scheme. In addition, the winning tenderer will support the council’s goals of becoming net zero-carbon by 2030.

The contract notice is expected to be published on 13th April.

