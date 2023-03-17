Edison adopts four-day week

Chief executive Calum Melville

The new policy guarantees all 60 employees three days off each week: either Friday-Saturday-Sunday or Saturday-Sunday-Monday, while maintaining existing salary levels.

Edison Group includes Glasgow fit-out contractor GDC Design, acquired last year, and landscaping contractor The Edinburgh Driveway Company. It also has a residential property management division.

Chief executive Calum Melville said: “Our 22 colleagues at GDC recently completed a significant public sector project in west central Scotland on time, and on budget by hitting every milestone, working a four-day week.

“All stakeholders, including our clients, benefit from this approach. The cost of living crisis is making things hard enough for most people already, so reducing the working week by a day results in a range of benefits, most importantly reduced stress, which in turn leads to improved mental health, a better work-life balance and enhanced quality of family life.

“In addition, from 1st April this year and as part of our aim to be an employer of choice, all of our colleague will be provided with access to private healthcare.”

Mr Melville added: “I’m not really conscious of being a pioneer of the four-day working week within the Scottish construction industry. We think it is right for us and we will always plough our own furrow. Whether any of our competitors follow suit is entirely a matter for them.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk