Efficiency North seeks contractors for £3.2bn framework

The procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North has opened the bidding for the next iteration of its installation and repairs framework, valued at more than £3.2bn.

The framework has 37 lots covering a range of installations and repairs including electrical, heating, roofing and brickwork. It will be available for social housing projects across Yorkshire & Humber, the East Midlands and the northwest.

The current version of the framework has delivered more than £272m of repairs, maintenance and installation since it was launched in 2019.

The new framework will be procured under EN:Procure’s latest Gen-4 generation of tenders, incorporating the FAC-1 framework agreement.

Lee Parkinson, chief executive at EN:Procure, said: “Following on from the success of the current version of the framework over the past four years, we’re looking forward to welcoming bids to tender for this upcoming iteration, especially with it being one of the first to be procured with our latest generation of framework agreements.

“As well as delivering a great service for those that use the framework to procure installation and repairs works, the successful applicants will also need to match Efficiency North’s commitment to training and skill development, including the use of apprenticeships.”

Prequalification questionnaires need to be returned by 1st September 2023. For more information or to register an interest, click here .

