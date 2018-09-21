Eggborough CCGT plans gain consent

Image shows the new CCGT plant in the foreground, with the coal-fired plant (behind) to be demolished

The new power station will be a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant.

It will have a gross output capacity of up to 2,500 megawatts and be capable of supplying the electricity needs of around 2 million homes.

A new underground gas pipeline will be constructed to the north of the power station to connect it to the national gas transmission system. There will also be an electrical connection to the existing substation located at the coal-fired power station site and water supply connections.

The secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy said in granting the development consent order that “there is a compelling case for granting consent… given the national need for the proposed development”.

The Eggborough coal-fired power plant was built in 1970 with an expected lifespan of 25 years. Over the years its ownership has moved from the Central Electricity Generating Board to National Power to British Energy to EDF Energy and finally in 2010 it was acquired by Czech firm Energetický a Průmyslový Holding (EPH).

It closes this month having failed to win a contract for providing back-up electricity generating capacity for 2018/19 and will be demolished.

Construction of the new CCGT plant could start in mid 2019, generating up to 1,200 construction jobs.