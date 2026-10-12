Egis UK & Ireland picks energy director

Mark Docherty, newly appointed Egis UK & Ireland energy director

Based in Edinburgh, Docherty brings 38 years of experience in the energy sector. At Arcadis, he was global offshore wind practice lead and partner, as well as UK sector leader for networks and energy. He has also held senior leadership roles at several key industry players, including Turner & Townsend, SSE and Scottish Power.

In his new role, Docherty will lead the expansion of Egis’s energy offering across the UK and Ireland, while helping to support the firm’s wider global energy ambitions. Covering grid and renewables, he will focus on building team capacity and supporting clients and communities through the challenges of energy transitions, electrification, digitalisation and security of supply.

Docherty's appointment comes as governments and network operators across the UK and Ireland place greater priority on energy security, increasing demand for grid and renewables expertise.

Joanne Moran, sustainable resources director, UK & Ireland, said: “Energy is an important part of our business in the UK and Ireland, and Mark's appointment gives us the leadership to accelerate its growth. His experience across offshore wind, networks and major infrastructure programmes will strengthen the support we offer our clients, while his strong track record of building teams and securing new business will be central to our plans.”

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