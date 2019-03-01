Egis wins operational role for 540km Republic of Congo highway

TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Fri March 01 2019

5 hours Egis is taking on operation of a 540km section of the Republic of Congo’s new national road RN1, which is being inaugurated today.

The contract - Egis’s first in Africa for road operation - also covers two other stretches of road. The work will create more than 500 local jobs along the route.

Egis is operating the roads on behalf of the concession company, La Congolaise des Routes, which has signed a contract with the Congolese government for a period of 30 years.

Egis will be responsible for the operation of three key parts of the country’s road network: RN1 connecting Pointe-Noire to Brazzaville (540 km) and RN1 bis connecting Brazzaville to Mindouli (50 km) as well as the old bypass infrastructure of the Congolese capital and the RN2 connecting Brazzaville-Ouesso (800 km).

The operation of the first two sections starts this month. In particular, the Egis teams will manage the 11 toll plazas of the RN1. It will also be responsible for weighing operations and traffic management.

