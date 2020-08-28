  1. Instagram
Fri August 28 2020

Eiffage JV to build €100m Brussels Media Square

8 hours A joint venture of Eiffage, through its Belgian subsidiary Valens, with Besix and In Advance has won a €100m to build the headquarter for a local media company in Brussels.

MDW Architectures and V+ have designed a building with slightly curved facades

To be called, Media Square, the new 40,000 sqm building will be home to RTBF, the public service broadcaster for the Wallonia-Brussels Federation. The location is Schaerbeek, in northeast Brussels.

RTBF wanted a new building to meet its changing operational needs, work patterns and ensure improved energy performance. The architects, MDW Architectures and V+, have designed a building with slightly curved facades, giving it a distinctive identity. The focus will be made on expanses of glazing and Media Square will include a patio, indoor gardens and terraces.

This project forms part of the drive to completely overhaul a 20-hectare site where RTBF’s current headquarters are.

Works are now under way and completion is scheduled for 2024.

