Eiffage team picked for replacement of collapsed Colombian bridge

January’s collapse of the Chirajara Bridge killed 10 people.

Motorway concession company Coviandes has awarded Eiffage Génie Civil and the group's Colombian subsidiary Puentes y Torones a design-build contract for the new cable-stayed bridge at Chirajara, 100km from Bogotá.

This 446m-long structure will have a main 286m span, supported from two V-shaped piers rising to a height of 150 m above the ravine. It forms part of a programme to modernise the motorway linking Bogotá and Villavicencio.

The project involves four months of preliminary studies followed by 18.5 months of construction.