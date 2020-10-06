Elavation invests £1m in spider platforms

Elavation Platforms' new special equipment manager Mandy McClement-John (left), and APS managing director Steve Couling, with a Hinowa LL 17.75 Performance IIIS and an LL 26.14 Performance IIIS.

For Access Platform Sales (APS), the Hinowa dealer for the UK and Ireland, it is its biggest order for the Italian-made tracked platforms this year.

Over the coming months, Elavation Platforms will be taking delivery of models from across the Hinowa spider platform range, including the TeleCrawler13, the first spider platform with all-electric drive motors.

The latest arrivals have been two Hinowa Lightlift 26.14 Performance IIIS spider booms and a Hinowa Lightlift 17.75 Performance IIIS.

Elavation Platforms has also appointed a new specialist equipment manager for its growing spider platform fleet – Mandy McClement-John has more than 20 years' experience in spider boom rentals and joins from Nationwide Platforms.

She said: "Hinowa platforms have come into their own as contractors realise they're perfect for operating in difficult to reach space, such as gardens, housing courtyards and office atriums. The lithium electric and bi-energy versions are also increasingly popular for working around hospitals, care homes and schools, where quiet and zero-emission operation is often stipulated.

"I'm confident that there will be strong demand for our expanding Hinowa spider boom fleet. The combination of Elavation's experience in marketing spider booms and Hinowa performance is a winner."

Elavation Platforms operations manager Dan Gonzalez said: "We've been operating Hinowas for many years. They have excellent working heights and reach, are very light and compact, and they're well-built and reliable. They're also packed with performance and safety features liked by our customers. We have a long and strong relationship with APS which gives us additional confidence that this will be a very good investment for Elavation."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk