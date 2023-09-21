Electric digger for HE Services

HE Services’ Sany SY19E

HE Services claims to have the UK's largest excavator fleet, with more than 3,500 machines in its fleet.

HE Services’ new Sany SY19E has been delivered to a utility contractor customer this week.

The Chinese-made Sany SY19E shares the same ‘type 2’ charging connection as electric cars, making it convenient to charge anywhere an electric vehicle can be charged.

For added green points, the 2-tonne digger was delivered on the back of trailer towed by an electric car.

HE Services is also in the process of switching all of its service engineer vans to electric vehicles.

