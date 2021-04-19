Engcon signs North American distribution deal

The preferred supplier agreement sees Engcon’s products made available to end users through the John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealer network in the two countries. Customers can buy John Deere and Hitachi excavators equipped with Engcon products.

Engcon said that its tiltrotator and an Engcon quick hitch give operators the ability to change tools without leaving the cabin and use them to increase the flexibility and efficiency of their excavators.

“This journey started in the Nordic countries 30 years ago based on the idea that it was possible to dig and utilise excavators in a better way,” said Engcon CEO Krister Blomgren. “At Engcon we are thrilled to increase the pace of this journey together with John Deere, we believe that we will both benefit by making Engcon’s proven solutions available in the US and Canada together with John Deere and Hitachi excavators. However, the real winners in this are the operators and end customers that will be able to work in new ways and be more productive and profitable.”

