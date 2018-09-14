BibbyBibby
Construction News

Fri September 14 2018

Engie builds Renfrewshire presence

13 hours Engie has won a raft of local authority building improvement work in Renfrewshire, boosting its presence in the county.

Engie has been appointed to deliver major maintenance and refurbishment contracts including approximately £12.5m investment in kitchens, bathrooms and heating systems in council homes over the next four years.

It has also secured a contract to re-roof the local authority’s headquarters at Renfrewshire House and the roofs at two primary schools, St Catherine’s and Houston, as part of a £1.9m contract.  The buildings will each receive additional roof insulation and waterproof membranes, as well as the reinstatement of solar panels.

In addition, Engie’s regeneration business is the contractor for the multi-million-pound Johnstone Castle project, which will deliver 95 new council homes following the demolition of existing tenements.

Brian Pettigrew, regional managing director of Engie’s Places & Communities division, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our presence in Renfrewshire and working on some significant projects as appointed by the council.  They have a steadfast approach to local investment which is clear from the sheer volume of work they are delivering within their local communities.”

