Engie builds Renfrewshire presence

Engie has been appointed to deliver major maintenance and refurbishment contracts including approximately £12.5m investment in kitchens, bathrooms and heating systems in council homes over the next four years.

It has also secured a contract to re-roof the local authority’s headquarters at Renfrewshire House and the roofs at two primary schools, St Catherine’s and Houston, as part of a £1.9m contract. The buildings will each receive additional roof insulation and waterproof membranes, as well as the reinstatement of solar panels.

In addition, Engie’s regeneration business is the contractor for the multi-million-pound Johnstone Castle project, which will deliver 95 new council homes following the demolition of existing tenements.

Brian Pettigrew, regional managing director of Engie’s Places & Communities division, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our presence in Renfrewshire and working on some significant projects as appointed by the council. They have a steadfast approach to local investment which is clear from the sheer volume of work they are delivering within their local communities.”