Engie gets to work on Leeds housing project

CGI of the new blocks to be built on Queenshill Avenue

The development is designed to improve the housing association’s Queenshill Avenue site in Moortown – 22 existing properties there will be demolished and replaced with two blocks comprised of 85 one- and two-bed apartments. More than 50 of the new flats will be sheltered accommodation for older residents.

Solar panels on the roof are predicted to provide 10% of the buildings’ electricity and increased insulation within each property will promote energy efficiency.

The work, which is part-funded through Homes England, got under way in April 2020 and has an 18-month construction programme.

Mark Grandfield, chief executive of Leeds Jewish Housing Association, said: “We are thrilled that the project is being delivered. It is the culmination of many months of hard work to create a scheme that we feel the community desperately needs.

“We will increase our overall stock by 13% and this represents our biggest single development since LJHA was founded almost 67 years ago. It is a proud moment for everyone involved.”

Engie regional managing director Mick Mills said: “Engie has a great track record of creating high quality, energy efficient new housing that people are proud to call home, so we’re delighted to have been chosen to do that here in Moortown.

“We are extremely passionate about the regeneration of Leeds, and this pivotal development, set against the backdrop of our place shaping work across the city over the last 10 years, brings together our aim of improving lives through better living environments.”

