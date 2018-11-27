Engineering teams picked for $540m Canadian flood prevention project

“The Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels project is vital to protect Manitobans who have sacrificed so much because of flooding,” said infrastructure minister Ron Schuler. “Better water control means better protection against flooding for these Manitobans and the sooner this work begins, the better.”

Hatch was awarded the Lake Manitoba engineering design and construction oversight contract. The Lake Manitoba channel includes the flood protection channel, water control structure and preliminary design of two bridges. Trek Geotechnical, Stantec Consulting and Dillon Consulting will assist.

KGS Group has won the Lake St. Martin engineering design and construction oversight contract. The Lake St. Martin channel includes the flood protection channel and water control structure. WSP Global and North/South Consultants will assist.

Severe flooding in 2011 and 2014 resulted in extensive damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure in the province, as well as emergency evacuations in the communities around Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin. The flooding resulted in thousands of evacuations, damage to homes and properties, significant economic disruption, and billions of dollars in costs for response and recovery.