Enigma adds more Haki kit

Enigma is the largest stockholder of Haki Universal in the UK

The first phase of the order, valued at £1.4m, was supplied to Enigma during May and June, with the remaining £600k to be delivered in July and August, according to project timelines.

In March 2019, as previously reported, Haki also bought more than 2,500 tonnes of Haki’s old scaffolding stock, including Mk2 Stair Towers, Universal scaffolding equipment and loading bays – making Enigma the largest stockholder of Haki Universal in the UK.

Enigma Industrial Services was formerly Interserve Industrial Services until its acquisition by Enigma in October 2018.

“These are very exciting times for Enigma,” said procurement and asset management director Alan Scott. “As we look to the future, our investment programme supports our growth and commitment to our clients, in maintaining our position as an industry leader in the provision of scaffolding services.”

