EN:Procure extends framework deadlines

EN:Procure, the procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North, says that it wants to give more opportunity for contractors to bid beyond the summer holiday period.

Bidding for the £3.2bn installation and repairs framework is now open until 29th September 2023, while its £700m new build framework is open for applicants until 10th October 2023.

The installation and repairs framework is made up of 37 lots covering a range of installations and repairs including electrical, heating, roofing and brickwork. The framework will be available for social housing projects across Yorkshire & Humber, the East Midlands and the Northwest.

The fourth generation of the new build framework covers all aspects of new build housing, including design, site preparation and remediation, civil engineering and infrastructure works, new build construction and refurbishment

Lee Parkinson, chief executive at EN:Procure, said: “We have extended the deadlines beyond the summer holiday period to ensure the highest quality of bids and allow as many businesses as possible the opportunity for selection.”

