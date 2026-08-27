Envirocall decontaminates with sunlight

The decontamination units (DCUs) consist of a dirty area, where operatives enter from the asbestos work zone and remove contaminated clothes and equipment; a hot and cold water shower to wash away fibres; and a clear area, where workers get dry and dressed in clean clothing.

Envirocall and D G Electrical worked together to develop the solar powered DCUs, aiming to be able to work without a grid connection.

Mick Tynan, managing director of Envirocall, said: “Our DCUs no longer depend on mains electricity while on site.

“It's a serious step forward for our day-to-day operations — smarter site set-ups, less reliance on traditional power supply, and a more sustainable way of carrying out asbestos works.

“This isn't about grand statements. It's about applying clear thinking to a real operational need, in a way that supports better environmental practice — and we believe it marks the beginning of something better.”

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