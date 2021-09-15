Equans earns £97m Cheshire East extension

Equans will continue to deliver facilities management (FM), capital projects and compliance services work to Cheshire East Council buildings.

Engie, as it previously was, has already worked for the council in this capacity for seven years.

The £97m contract renewal also includes environmental consultancy and energy efficiency work.

Ryan Pearce, partnership director at Equans UK & Ireland, said: “This new contract builds on what is already a strong partnership between Equans and the council. To date there has been a great deal of collaboration between us to ensure strategic alignment of our capabilities and ensure high performance delivery of service. The council has bold and inspiring targets, and as a business with expertise spanning technical services, FM, energy efficiency, housing and regeneration – we are perfectly placed to support them on this journey.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk