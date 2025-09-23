Eric Wright preps for Earlestown renewal

Artist's impression of the revamped Market Square in Earlestown

The £28m Earlestown regeneration is being brought forward by St Helens Borough Council and ECF (formally English Cities Fund) – a partnership of Homes England, Legal & General and Muse. It is supported by £20m from the government’s levelling up fund and £8m from the council.

The improvements will see Earlestown’s Market Square revamped into a more flexible public space. A new permanent canopy, inspired by the nine arches of the Sankey Viaduct, will provide sheltered trading areas while also creating a venue for public events.

Main contractor Eric Wright Group has now started preparatory works on site ahead of full construction activity beginning later this year.

The project is part of a 20-year regeneration plan being delivered by ECF in partnership with St Helens Borough Council for Earlestown and St Helens. Vinci Building began work in St Helens earlier his year.

In Earlestown Eric Wright is carrying out surveys and trial holes. Paving the way for the main construction works, it will also remove some street furniture and trees and preparing the Market Chambers building to be used as site accommodation facilities during the construction period.

Elsewhere as part of the project, HH Smith & Sons is already on site at the Grade II listed Earlestown Town Hall, as the main contractor for an extension and internal refurbishment, with works scheduled to be complete by summer 2026.

Councillor Richard McCauley, cabinet member for regeneration at St Helens Borough Council, said: “Seeing Eric Wright on site this summer is a huge milestone for Earlestown. The preparatory works mark the beginning of visible progress that will lead to a transformed Market Square, ensuring we have the right foundations in place to deliver this ambitious project smoothly and effectively.”

ECF senior development manager Matt Whiteley added: “The works getting underway at the Market Square show real progress in our regeneration plans. We're very excited to be able to deliver this stage of the project, which is an important step in allowing us to prepare properly and deliver long-term, sustainable regeneration that the town deserves.”

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