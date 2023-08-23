Esh gets green light for £25m Brid development

Artist's impression of the extra care development that Esh plans to build in Bridlington

Plans for 54 affordable homes and a 68-apartment extra care development have been brought forward by Esh in partnership with Housing 21 and Yorkshire Housing.

The land-led deal is worth £25m, Esh said.

The development will be built on land off Pinfold Lane, two miles north of the centre of Bridlington, which is allocated for residential development in the East Riding Local Plan.

A three-storey extra care building containing one and two-bedroom apartments and communal facilities, including a restaurant, hair salon and a resident lounge, will be managed by Housing 21.

For Yorkshire Housing, Esh will build a mix of two and three-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and one-bedroom ‘walk up’ apartments for affordable tenures, including affordable rent, shared ownership and rent to buy.

Esh Construction is planning to start on site in the first quarter of 2024.

The project team includes Acanthus WSM Architects, Eastwood Consulting Engineers, Devcom, Millea Group, Engineering Services Consultancy, ID Planning and Primas Law. Esh Construction will work in partnership with BWA (Europe) and AA Projects throughout the development.

