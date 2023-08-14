Esh starts work on new Stockton council HQ

Dunedin House

The council acquired an office building, Dunedin House, on Clear Water Business Park on the Thornaby bank of the Tees two years ago. It is now being remodelled and refurbished not become council offices.

The development will enable Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council to consolidate 10 existing administration buildings that no longer provide efficient work spaces due to their age and condition.

Esh Construction begun work in July after a nine-month period of design, proposals and consultations with a local design team. It is expected to be complete in summer 2024.

Esh pre-construction director Chris Hale said: “Our emphasis was to maximise spend in Tees Valley when procuring the project team, as such, we selected local consultants Stokesley-based P&HS Architects and Stockton-based Sine Consulting. Throughout the project we plan to re-invest £3m into Tees Valley.”

Councillor Nigel Cooke, cabinet member for regeneration and housing at Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, said: “The purchase of Dunedin House has provided the council with a fantastic opportunity. It’s a chance to look at an existing building which is of a good standard and to bring it back into prime use.”

The project, procured through the NEPO framework, will involve demolition works and removal of partitions, along with construction of new partitions and glazed screens to provide a new layout.

Substantial mechanical, electrical and plumbing works will be delivered by Middlesbrough-based Maval Electrical & Mechanical Engineering, including new lighting, toilet upgrades, washrooms, fire alarm systems, mechanical ventilation and cooling systems. Finishing touches will include decoration, window repair, new flooring and doors, along with installation of desks, chairs and meeting pods.

Esh Construction is also the contractor for the Stockton Waterfront development in the town centre, on the opposite side of the River Tees.

