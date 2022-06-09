Esh wins New College Durham extension

The extension is designed by Ryder Architecture

The Centre for Higher & Technical Level Skills for New College Durham has been designed by Ryder Architecture as an extension to the college’s existing facilities.

It will feature a glazed central atrium, with specialist spaces for healthcare qualifications, digital labs and science labs across the two floors.

Procured via the Procure Partnerships Framework, Esh Construction will work with Turner & Townsend, Ryder Architecture, Jasper Kerr Consulting Engineers and TGA Consulting Engineers to deliver the development.

Esh pre-construction director Chris Hale said: “This is a significant contract award for Esh, and we are delighted to be working with New College Durham to deliver an inspiring place for students to study technical qualifications.”

