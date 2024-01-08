Essential measures for achieving effective facade weatherproofing

Effisus Vapour FR - Effisus ProFlex FR & Effisus Breather FR UV

Evolution of Construction and Building Facades: In ancient times, facades were rudimentary yet functional. The early architects of the Mesa Verde cliff dwellings in Colorado carved intricate facades into the natural rock formations, showcasing their ability to blend human habitation with the environment. As civilizations advanced, so did techniques for constructing facades. The use of stained glass in the Notre-Dame's facade marked the fusion of art and architecture through intricate storytelling with coloured light. The Industrial Revolution’s innovations in materials like aluminium and glass allowed architects to reimagine what was possible and iconic examples like the Lever House in New York City showcased how sleek and versatile aluminium and glass facades could define the modernist architectural movement.

The rich texture and warm hues of brick facades have, however, endured for centuries as a testament to durability and aesthetic appeal. From the elegant brownstones of Brooklyn to the charming terraces of London, brick has retained its timeless appeal, seamlessly blending with urban landscapes and historic neighbourhoods. The Great Fire of London in 1666 led to regulations promoting brick and stone facades to prevent fire from spreading, shaping architectural styles for generations. From the cast iron illusion of the 19th century to the curtain wall revolution of the 20th century, innovations have left their mark on facades.

London’s Crystal Palace, a marvel of engineering and design, showcased the potential of glass to create expansive, transparent facades that invited natural light to flood interior spaces. This evolution laid the foundation for today’s energy-efficient buildings that rely on glass facades to optimize daylight and reduce the need for artificial lighting. As we trace the evolution of facades, from the functional facades of survival to the artistic facades of expression, the journey has been one of constant transformation and innovation.

Facade Challenges: Air, Water, Moisture, Movement & Fire

Each new innovation has brought with it a set of challenges for architects and builders. Modern facades, while aesthetically striking, face a range of intricate challenges that demand innovative solutions. These challenges, including fire risks, water leaks, and structural movement, underscore the critical need for meticulous planning, materials selection, and engineering precision in accordance with UK standards and codes.

In a world of increased urbanization, the vulnerability of building facades to fire risks has taken centre stage. According to the UK Home Office, approximately 162,000 fire incidents were reported in the year 2019-2020, with around 30% occurring in residential buildings. The Fire and Rescue Services in the UK responded to 11,477 incidents involving fire spread in buildings during the same period, underscoring the pressing need for effective fire protection measures. The UK's Building Regulations, particularly Approved Document B, serve as a cornerstone for ensuring fire safety in facades. These regulations establish stringent requirements for fire-resistant materials and assemblies, smoke control, and means of escape. In line with these standards, architectural innovations must harmonize creativity with safety to safeguard occupants and property from the rapid spread of fire.

Facades stand as the first line of defence against the elements, making effective waterproofing paramount. The UK National House Building Council (NHBC) reported that water ingress and dampness were the most common defects found in new homes, accounting for around 35% of all claims in the year 2020. A study conducted by the UK Building Research Establishment (BRE) found that inadequate waterproofing was identified as a contributing factor in 35% of building envelope failures in the UK construction industry. Stressing the importance of water resistance to protect the structural integrity of buildings, and in accordance to the UK building regulations, British Standards such as BS 8102 provide comprehensive guidance on managing moisture penetration.

As structures respond to dynamic forces like high winds and ground-settling, the UK- Eurocodes (BS EN 1990 to BS EN 1999) establish the framework for robust structural design. The UK Institution of Structural Engineers noted that around 10% of building damage reported in the UK in 2020 was linked to some form of structural movement or instability. The interplay between architectural vision and structural integrity requires meticulous attention. Lessons from the Millennium Tower sinking incident, and the 70% of subsidence cases in the UK attributed to variations in soil moisture content leading to foundation movement, underscore the significance of aligning with these Eurocodes. Adhering to these standards is pivotal to ensure proper foundation design and support, ultimately preventing potential facade integrity issues. For waterproofing, taller structures are more vulnerable to moisture ingress, necessitating compliance with Building Regulations and standards like BS 8102. Similarly, fire resistance standards outlined in Approved Document B gain prominence for structures exceeding 11 meters. These require additional fire safety measures, including fire-resistant façade assembly elements and robust compartmentation strategies.

Mitigating facade challenges demands interdisciplinary collaboration that seamlessly integrates with UK standards and codes. Fire-resistant coatings and materials must meet the rigorous criteria outlined in Approved Document B. British Standards BS 8102 offers guidance for designing effective waterproofing strategies, while the UK's National Annex to the Eurocodes provides tailored recommendations for structural movement monitoring and design. Adhering to these standards is pivotal as architects embrace innovative approaches like self-shading systems and advanced monitoring technologies.

Effisus Proflex FR: A Technological Breakthrough

In the dynamic world of building facades, with its challenges of fire risks, water leaks, and structural movement. Historically, the challenge of sealing interfaces presented a dichotomy in the choice of materials. EPDM was celebrated for its remarkable water/air tightness, elongation and robustness, which made it an indispensable choice for accommodating the dynamic movements of structures. Meanwhile, fire-rated materials, such as sealing tapes or breather-type membranes withstood fire but faltered with the dual demands of elongation and robustness in the face of weather or structural challenges. This compromise, in essence, amounted to a calculated risk, with the potential to manifest as future liabilities.

A revolutionary innovation emerges to reshape the very fabric of weatherproofing solutions: Effisus Proflex FR; 7 years in the making, is a technological breakthrough that seamlessly unites all the required attributes. Its unique three-layered composition has an unparalleled 200% elongation capacity (BS EN 12311-1); it achieves a B-s3, d0 fire safety rating (BS EN 13501-1) while aligning with The Building Regulations 2010; assuring watertightness is guaranteed by a Class W1 (BS EN 1928) classification; and it is 100% airtightness, thus enhancing energy efficiency and indoor air quality. Effisus Proflex FR offers a complete eco-friendly system that revolutionizes facades, transcending limits and heralding an era of safety, efficiency, and environmental mindfulness.

This technology dismantles the traditional barriers between fire rating, elongation capabilities, and strength, and marks a substantial step forward in creating sustainable and occupant-friendly structures which address the longstanding compromise between water leakage prevention and fire resistance.

Weatherproofing Materials Installations and Inspection

Effective weatherproofing is an essential component in safeguarding the durability and structural integrity of building exteriors. On the other hand, for applications such as facades, where all weatherproofing systems are enclosed, it is fundamental to follow the installation process through regular inspections and guidance. Lack of doing so leads to high time and monetary losses as failures and underperformance would be only visible in final testing and identification of specific leaks is a complex process. Inspectors assume therefore a pivotal role in the process by overseeing the effective installation of facade weatherproofing systems.

Safeguarding the durability and structural integrity of building exteriors inspectors must validate through the construction process the following aspects of the facade weatherproofing:

Selection of the right materials for the job

Membrane placement and overlaps

Sealing and compatibilities to substrates and between membrane systems

Penetrations / Perforations

Each membrane and accessory have its function and limitations. Inspectors should ensure that the correct tested systems are being used together and for the right application. Applications that require in long-term elongation, must guarantee over-lifetime watertightness and elongation. Correct sequence and placement of breather membranes, air and vapour control layer membranes and interface membranes must be respected following the determination from consultants and/or architects. A documentation validation that all systems have been tested and certified with their accessories in that application condition is crucial.

As a good weatherproofing practice, the membrane should never be stretched during installation, proper alignment and coverage ensures the membrane is installed without leaving gaps. Additionally, a top-over-bottom overlap of 10-15cm is recommended when applying the membranes. This also applies to overlaps below windows between interface membranes (EPDMs or others) and the Breather membranes. All upwards-facing joints should be avoided.

The membrane system’s effectiveness depends on how well tapes and seams hold up. Careful inspection can catch issues like waves, gaps, or wrinkles. Making sure tapes and seams seal properly stops air and water from getting in, keeping the barrier strong. Particular attention should be given to sealing against rough or porous surfaces like concrete where, rather than generic acrylic tapes, thicker and ideally with encapsulated primer tapes should be considered. Tapes and sealants must also be compatible with other materials such as EPDMs, TPOs, etc. which may have contaminants like oil or may decay over time. In case of lack of certification of the adhesive or tape, a compatibility report is highly recommended. This is particularly relevant at the interfaces or coping.

Efficient sealing around openings is likewise essential here: compatible, movement-absorbing tapes seal opening perimeters and prevent water and air infiltration. Difficult corners and open edges require judicious, measured use of adhesive sealants to guarantee protection against infiltration. A thorough examination of rim openings when sealing is essential to ensure that water is unable to penetrate even if stagnated.

Effective sealing of screw or nail perforations as well as for cable, pipe, or cladding bracket penetrations is also paramount to ensure that no moisture or air can pass through, thus preserving the barrier's integrity to the fullest. Inspectors should validate that an adequate solution is being provided by the contractor for each of these penetrations contemplating its complexity, compatibility and procedure of installation. Ideally contractor shall have technical details for each of such cases with transparent installation method statements that can be traced during installation.

In conclusion, the implementation of an effective facade weatherproofing strategy demands meticulous attention to detail and the above serves as a crucial guide for applicators and inspectors. Nonetheless, by engaging with the guidance of manufacturers like Effisus during application and inspection, inspectors can gain valuable insights into the intricacies of method statements, the optimal usage of adhesive sealants, and the art of cutting and folding the membrane around various corners.

Through this synergy of expertise and dedication, the true potential of facade weatherproofing is unlocked. The partnership between contractors, applicators, inspectors and manufacturers ensures that every nook and cranny of a building's exterior is fortified against the elements. Ultimately, it is this harmonious collaboration that solidifies the durability and longevity of the building envelope, standing as a testament to the industry's commitment to excellence.

This article was paid for by Effisus

