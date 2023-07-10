Etex acquires Scottish insulation producer

Superglass chief executive Theresa McLean

Superglass Insulation has 200 employees and a factory in Stirling producing glass mineral wool insulation.

Through this deal, Etex expands its UK presence and builds up its insulation division, having last year acquired glass mineral wool and extruded polystyrene manufacturer Ursa. Superglass now becomes the second brand of Etex’s new insulation division, alongside Ursa.

The UK is Etex’s second largest market worldwide and accounted for 15% of the company’s total revenue in 2022. Through its eight locations in the UK, Etex offers Siniat plasterboard, Cedral fibre cement sidings and slates, Eternit fibre cement corrugated sheets, Promat passive fire protection and high temperature insulation, and EOS lightweight steel construction.

Etex chief executive Bernard Delvaux said: “Etex has a clear focus to be the most innovative and sustainable global lightweight building material manufacturer. Joining forces with Superglass today is a great step forward on our growth path in insulation, just one year after we acquired Ursa. The need for energy efficient and sustainable buildings is crucial and Superglass and Ursa are a perfect answer for it.”

Jochen Friedrichs, head of the Etex Insulation division, said: “Superglass’ growth over the past decade and its team’s commitment to customer service and sustainability is impressive and complements perfectly the Etex portfolio in the UK as well as our insulation footprint in Europe via Ursa. We are delighted to welcome Superglass to the Etex team. The organisation will become a new market area and the first one outside continental Europe for the Insulation division.”

Superglass chief executive Theresa McLean added: "Etex provides the perfect home for Superglass, joining a strong portfolio of lightweight building brands. Etex’s heritage and reputation in Europe and beyond, as well as its commitment to sustainability, provide a strong growth platform for our business, which continues to perform very well."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk