EU backs research into the use of product passports

Consortium members gathered in Paris this week for the project launch

The project is being led by Norwegian software company Cobuilder, which is working alongside several partners including GS1 France, Soprema and Velux.

It will focus on the construction sector's digitalisation and sustainability, aligning with the revised Construction Products Regulation and the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR).

Cobuilder’s project is one of 13 pilots in various sectors, including textiles, electronics, tyres and construction.

It will focus on improving the exchange information and collaboration throughout the construction product lifecycle using the materials passports and so-called ‘open’ standards.

Product passports are designed to manage construction product data effectively and Cobuilder’s project will include specific use cases, highlighting the benefits of products for both made-to-order and made-to-stock products.

The consortium uses QR codes to link physical products with their passports and is developing a standard method of data management to ensure efficient data sharing.

Product passport data, including critical non-regulatory information such as BREEAM and DGNB sustainability certifications, will reference common industry standards and will be logged onto a ‘data dictionary’.

Cobuilder chief executive Lars Christian Fredenlund said: "We are proud to contribute to this innovative initiative by the European Commission and provide our expertise in data management.

"By leveraging the digital product passports, we aim to enhance transparency, improve information exchange and support the circular economy. This project is a testament to Cobuilder's commitment to innovation and collaboration in the construction industry."

