Eurozone sees 1.8% rise in construction

The eurozone also saw construction output rise 1.8% in April compared to March; the equivalent figure for the overall EU was 1.2%. In the month to March, production in construction had fallen by 0.2% in the 19 countries of the euro area (EA19) and by 0.8% across the 28 countries of the wider EU (EU28).

Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said that the 1.8% increase between April 2017 and April 2018 in the euro area was due to civil engineering rising by 2.1% and building construction by 1.8%. In the EU28, the increase of 0.9% is due to civil engineering rising by 1.6% and building construction by 0.7%. The highest increases were recorded in Poland (+16.3%), Hungary (+14.2%), Slovenia (+12.4%) and the Netherlands (+10.4%). The largest decreases were observed in Sweden (-6.4%), Belgium (-4.6%) and Spain (-3.4%).

The monthly increase of 1.8% in production in construction in the euro area is due to civil engineering rising by 4.0% and building construction by 1.0%. In the EU28, the 1.2% increase is due to civil engineering rising by 3.4% and building construction by 0.6%.

Among member states with available data, the highest increases were recorded in Slovenia (+9.8%), Hungary (+6.5%) and Germany (+3.3%). The largest decreases were observed in Spain (-3.6%), Belgium (-1.8%) and Slovakia (-1.4%).