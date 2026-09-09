New Michelin tyres available on Man UK trucks

The tyres, for steer and drive axles, are designed for hort on- and off-road journeys in regional and urban areas.

Since construction vehicles often spend a large part of their journey on the road, Michelin engineers placed great emphasis on low rolling resistance when developing the tyre. As a result, the Michelin X Works Z2 315/80 R22.5 is the first steer axle tyre for road and construction sites with a B-rated label for fuel efficiency.

Andrew French, B2B Sales Director for Michelin UK and Ireland, says: “The Michelin X Works Z2 & D2 tyres are packed full of technologies to help optimise fleets’ running costs, while reducing their environmental impact.

“It’s great to see Man Truck & Bus now offering these tyres to construction customers who want to build additional fuel savings, combined with exceptional tyre performance and longevity, into the specification of their new acquisitions.”

The Michelin X Works Z2 and D2 315/80 R22.5 tyres are now immediately available for specification on a selection of Man TGS trucks and tippers. Products from the X Works range were on display at a recent three-day Man Truck & Bus off-road event at Tixover Quarry, near Stamford. More than 300 customers were given the opportunity to get behind the wheel and test drive Man vehicles in challenging real-world conditions.

Compared to the previous generation, the new Michelin X Works Z2 and D2 tyres have an extended lifespan of up to 10% on the steering axle and up to 25% on the drive axle, internal Michelin simulations show.

The tyres are retreadable and feature reinforced sidewall protection to improve robustness in demanding applications. They can also be fitted to electric vehicles and benefit from a load index of 158/150, representing an increase of 500kg compared with the previous model when fitted as single tyres on the respective axle.

Traction and grip are consistent throughout the entire lifespan, even under the most demanding conditions. The tyres also feature the snowflake symbol (3PMSF), meaning they are approved for use in winter road conditions. The combination of longevity, durability and low rolling resistance is designed to help fleets reduce downtime, lower operating costs and minimise environmental impact.

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