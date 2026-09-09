Dalcour Maclaren director to target growth

Mike Kelly

The appointment aims to create a one-stop shop for energy and infrastructure clients across the project lifecycle, bringing together Dalcour Maclaren’s expertise in Land & Property, Environment & Planning, Geomatics and Stakeholder Engagement. Developers will be able to access support from identifying and assessing potential sites, including environmental constraints, through environmental assessment, planning and consenting and into delivery.

James Neil, CEO at Dalcour Maclaren, said: “Mike brings extensive experience of developing energy projects and a strong understanding of the challenges our clients face. His appointment will help us build on the breadth of expertise within Dalcour Maclaren and create new opportunities to support clients at an earlier stage of project development.”

Kelly brings more than 30 years’ experience in the energy sector, with particular expertise in renewable energy development and the planning and consenting of major infrastructure projects.

A key part of Kelly's role will be developing opportunities to support clients with early-stage site identification and feasibility, helping them understand environmental considerations and potential constraints before significant investment is made.

Kelly said, “Projects are becoming increasingly complex, with developers needing to balance land availability, environmental considerations and planning requirements from the outset. I’m looking forward to helping clients navigate those challenges and making the most of Dalcour Maclaren’s multidisciplinary expertise.”

The expansion forms part of Dalcour Maclaren’s ongoing commitment to developing its capabilities and providing clients with a high-quality, integrated service that supports their projects from inception through to delivery.

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