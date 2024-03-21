Eveready invests in Chinese diggers

Eveready Hire, which has depots in Yateley and Watford as well as head office in Leatherhead, has bought ten 2.6-tonne SY26U excavators and one 1.8-tonne SY18U zero tail swing machine.

Operations director Donovan Wilson said: “This investment reflects our commitment to providing our customers with a varied range of high quality, reputable machines that meet their needs and maintain the highest standards of efficiency and reliability.”

Leigh Harris, business development director for Sany UK & Ireland, added: “The addition of Sany excavators to Eveready’s fleet underscores Sany’s commitment to delivering reputable products and superior customer value to construction and plant hire companies nationwide.”

