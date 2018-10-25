Everton progresses stadium plans

The consultation paves the way for the submission of planning applications for both sites in the second half of 2019.

The public consultation, which launches on Thursday 15th November and runs for three weeks, will ask members of the public for their views on Bramley-Moore Dock as the proposed site for the new stadium. It will also seek views on the club’s legacy plans at Goodison Park.

Iain Jenkinson, director of the property consultant CBRE, said: “Our research shows that the two developments together – at Bramley-Moore Dock and Goodison – will deliver once-in-a-generation benefits to the whole of the Liverpool city region, a £1bn boost to the economy and the creation of some 15,000 new jobs.”

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale has been in New York City this week for meetings with architect Dan Meis, who has been commissioned to design the new stadium. She said: “This consultation marks a very significant moment as we progress with this project. We would like as many people as possible – and not just football fans – to take part and let us know their views.

“Our ambition is not just to create a new home for a very proud and historic football club but also a new landmark stadium, in an iconic setting, which will deliver huge regeneration benefits for the whole of the Liverpool city region.”

She added: “The rich history and connections between the old docker community and the city’s football family are inseparable. A move to the city’s North Docks will be very poignant for many of our supporters who will have had family members work there and will give them a chance to enjoy a part of cultural Liverpool that has not been open to the city for decades.”

A second public consultation will be held next summer, at which point the club will reveal the proposed design of the stadium and further details on its Goodison Park legacy plans.

Stadium development director Colin Chong said: “Our proposals are about to enter a new and very important stage as we begin this formal public consultation period. We and our advisers are stepping up our dialogue with a range of stakeholders as we progress our designs.

“We know everyone is very keen to see images of what the stadium might look like and we look forward to sharing them next year. We will abide by a careful and considered process that respects all stakeholders’ interests. This is a multi-faceted project and it is important that we do everything required to ensure our planning application, when it’s made, stands the best chance of success… This is a long and methodical process and the public consultation forms an important part of this.”