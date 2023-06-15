Expansion for Dawsongroup

Dawsongroup vehicles

The road sweepers to bin lorries supplier has been operating from its Armytage Road site in Brighouse since 2005 when it acquired Northern Municipal Spares.

Having seen a 42% increase in turnover in the past two years, it has acquired a neighbouring piece of land and is rebuilding.

The 26,000 sq ft site, which will comprise office space, a service and maintenance workshop, and vehicle storage, is set to open in autumn 2024. The team has relocated to temporary premises just half a mile away until the construction phase is complete.

Customers of Dawsongroup EMC (which stands for Environmental Municipal Civil) include Amey, Balfour Beatty, Kier and Colas. It is also the only contract hire company in the UK that stocks JCB’s Pothole Pro machine for hire.

Over the past five years, Dawsongroup EMC has doubled in size and plans to do the same again by 2028, said sales director Paul Beddows.

“Despite the challenges currently facing the fleet industry, we have enjoyed significant growth over the past few years. This is down to our ability to buy the right equipment at the right time in the right quantities,” he said.

“Thanks to our planning and foresight, we have been able to identify opportunities that competitors saw as barriers. For example, during the covid-19 pandemic, when other suppliers were cancelling orders, we bought more assets than ever, in anticipation of the vehicle shortages we saw in late 2020 / early 2021. This meant we had the stock ready and waiting for local authorities and contractors who found themselves let down by other suppliers.

“While many other contract hire firms were hit hard by the pandemic, we actually grew by 42%, which in turn allowed us to boost local job opportunities and reinvest in market-leading solutions.”

He added “Having grown at pace in recent years, we had outgrown our old site significantly. The new facility will not only support our growing headcount and vehicle fleet, but it will also enable us to grow our first-class service and maintenance offer, which is what sets us apart from our rivals.”

