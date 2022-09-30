Expansion for Derbyshire aggregates supplier

The 30,000 sqm site will include manufacturing plants, distribution and administration facilities.

Parent company Derbyshire Aggregates Ltd grew from £7m revenue in 2020 to more than £36m in 2021, and after-tax profit rose from £755,000 to £5.4m. It is investing profits in supporting growth.

Founder and chief executive Martin Poulter said: “We are delighted to announce the most significant investment in Derbyshire Specialist Aggregates' 36-year history. The central hub location at Airfield Industrial Estate is a huge step forward in our plans for future growth and sustainability for the business.

“It is especially pleasing to bring good news to an area that has recently been sadly affected by company closures. Work will commence immediately and plans include delivering a phased production and distribution centre as well as new office accommodation.”

Derbyshire Specialist Aggregates employs 64 people at seven sites across the UK including its head office and main production facility in Youlgrave, Ryder Point, Daltex trade centres in Brighouse and Bridgend, as well as a slate plant in Bangor North Wales. These are supported by two dock facilities in Mersey Wharf and Goole.

