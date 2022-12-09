Explore invests in electric telehandlers

Left to right are Nicolae Manea, Sante Faresin (both of Faresin), Warren Wilkinson of Explore, Silvia Faresin of Faresin, Chris Gatheridge of Explore, Giulia Faresin of Faresin, Mike Heneghan of GGR and Gareth Baxendale of GGR

Explore has gone for the new 17-metre lift-height model from Italian manufacturer Faresin, its largest electric machine to date.

Explore is a joint venture of Laing O’Rourke subsidiary Select Plant and members of the Stobart trucking family.

Head of operations Warren Wilkinson said he has been looking at Faresin telehandlers “for some time”.

"With the developments to their battery technology and the launch of the new 17-metre electric, we see this as a viable construction sector machine, which will meet the requirements of various projects that we are working on,” he said. "We see the use of battery powered plant as key to operating a sustainable construction site and we are delighted to be part of the introduction of this product to the market."

Faresin’s UK dealer is GGR Group, whose sales director Mike Heneghan said “This is massive news and a serious commitment to sustainability and green innovation by Explore. The 17-metre electric telehandler has been highly anticipated as the next obvious step for this range. After trialling the smaller 6.26 model, Explore expressed their interest in a larger model very early on.

“The 17-metre electric telehandler is the first of its kind to the market. A lot of attention comes with being first. Not only are people attracted to novelty, especially when it relates to innovative construction plant, it is also being mandated when bidding for certain types of project and government policy is calling for it.”

