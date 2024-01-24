Explore invests in JCBs

One of Explore's new machines

The haulage and plant hire services specialist based in Worksop, Nottinghamshire has taken delivery of the new models which include: JCB Loadall telescopic handlers, site dumpers, generators and for the first time, JCB midi and X Series excavators.

Explore Plant and Transport Solutions is a joint venture between Laing O’Rourke’s Select Plant Hire subsidiary and WS Transport. It has depots across central and eastern.

Operations director Warren Wilkinson said: “Initially built on its world leading telehandlers, our JCB fleet has steadily grown through the ongoing acquisition of further equipment, all backed by the high-quality support service offered by Greenshields JCB.

“A key priority for construction sites is the effective management and efficiency of operations, making it important that all equipment supplied for hire, meets the rigorous needs of our customers. Having trialled the equipment on site, we were confident that JCB’s machinery was robust and well-built to exceed those expectations. The standout features of the X Series model in particular are power and performance.

“In addition, the initial trial showed that JCB machinery offered the operator increased comfort, which is key when operating the equipment on site for sustained periods of time.

“As we look to update our current range of plant hire assets, and expand into more sustainable alternatives for our customers, we are especially excited for the zero emissions products that JCB is developing.”

