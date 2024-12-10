Extension for West Midlands framework

The CWM capital works framework, described as the leading public sector framework in the West Midlands, will now run until 1st November 2026. It had been scheduled to expire last month.

Since its launch in 2011, the publicly owned and managed framework has been used to procure more than 120 projects worth nearly £500m, across a variety of sectors including education, healthcare and housing.

Notably, 70% of these projects have been undertaken by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Constructing West Midlands capital works framework is a collaboration between Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council and Acivico Limited (which is wholly owned by Birmingham City Council).

CWM associate director Damian Donnelly said that the two-year extension “demonstrates both the impact and ongoing need for the CWM framework in the West Midlands”.

He said: “Our focus remains on delivering value-driven, quality projects with our contractor partners that enhance the region and contribute to local economic stability. This extension will allow us to continue supporting our communities and creating meaningful opportunities for local businesses.”

