Eye hospital bidders told to sign NDA

CGI of the planned hospital, designed by a team led by Aecom with Penoyre & Prasad and White Arkitekter.

Oriel, the project client, has published a prior information notice (PIN) in preparation for the issue of the selection questionnaire, which is due to be published within the next couple of weeks. Any prospective participant failing to sign the NDA will be excluded from the process.

Oriel is a joint venture between Moorfields Eye Hospital, University College London (UCL) and Moorfields Eye Charity to design and build a new 39,500 m2 centre for eye care, research and education. It is proposed to relocate all services at Moorfields Eye Hospital on City Road and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology on Bath Street, to a new, integrated facility at St Pancras Hospital.

The successful contractor will be appointed via a two stage design and build tender process, with competitive dialogue.

The new building is being designed by a team led by Aecom with Penoyre & Prasad and White Arkitekter. The current design team will not be novated to the successful contractor and are likely to be retained by the client.

Construction costs have been estimated at £179m and overall capital costs at £352m.

The PIN can be found at ted.europa.eu/udl?uri=TED:NOTICE:173430-2020:TEXT:EN:HTML.

Instructions for release of the NDA for signing are at www.delta-esourcing.com/tenders/UK-UK-London:-Construction-work./3B9DADZ9Q4.

