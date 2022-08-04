Faithful & Gould to oversee Abu Dhabi’s first net zero office building

CGI of proposed net-zero office building (photo: Woods Bagot)

Masdar City describes itself as a “sustainability-focused technology and innovation hub” and the MC2 project purports to include Abu Dhabi’s first ‘net zero energy’ office building.

Enabling works for the scheme, designed by Australian architect Woods Bagot, began in June. The proposed development will cover an area of 29,000m2 with a gross floor area of 50,000 m2 across seven single- and multi-tenanted office buildings.

As part of its contract, Faithful & Gould will manage project delivery and lead all aspects of the project on behalf of Masdar City. This will cover quality assurance, quality control and environment, health & safety, managing design, construction activity and project close-out, including the evaluation and selection of other consultants. Work on the development will begin this year and is currently scheduled for completion in 2024.

“With an increased focus on driving net zero targets in the Emirates, Masdar City is a world-leading example of a vision that is setting standards for the highest quality of life with the lowest environmental impact,” said Andrew Rotteveel, managing director, program advisory, Middle East at Atkins, Faithful & Gould’s sister company (both are members of the SNC-Lavalin Group).

“Through our engineering net zero capabilities and project management expertise, underpinned by digital solutions, we will ensure that the Masdar City Square project is delivered to the highest quality and sustainability standards.”

In line with Masdar City’s contribution to the UAE’s ‘net-zero by 2050’ strategy, six of the MC2 buildings will be 4 Pearl Estidama, LEED Platinum, and WELL Gold certified for energy efficiency.

LEED Platinum is the highest certification provided by the US Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program.

WELL Gold is the second highest certification provided by WELL, the world's first building standard that focuses exclusively on human health and wellness. Estidama Pearl Rating System is the green building rating system developed by the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council.

