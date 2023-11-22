Falco trails electric Takeuchi

The Takeuchi TB20e

After a demonstration of the electric digger at Falco’s premises in London by Takeuchi dealer CBL, Falco will carry out field tests over the next two years before committing to purchases.

Falco support services director Alan Seyfi said of the CBL demonstration: “Everyone present was impressed. The Takeuchi model is the first electric excavator we have seen that performs comparably with more traditionally-powered models.”

Falco currently uses more than 120 mini-excavators on street works across the south of England for clients including UK Power Networks and Thames Water.

“We estimate that replacing our current fleet with TB20es would directly remove over 150 tonnes of CO 2 emissions each year and be a major step forward on our road to net zero,” Alan Seyfi said.

The new machines will now be tested in-the-field by Falco’s operative teams over the next two years for usability, charging frequency and performance in all weather and ground conditions. Falco anticipates starting the replacement of its existing fleet with electric-powered models in 2027.

Takeuchi UK expects the TB20e model to be widely available in the UK market from February 2024.

