Falcon appointed UK dealer for Potain

Falcon Tower Crane Services is the largest tower crane rental company in the UK, with a fleet of 450 units. The company is taking on the UK dealership of Potain self-erecting cranes as it continues to developing its sales.

Commenting on the deal, Andrew Brown, managing director of Falcon Tower Crane Services, said: “We’re delighted to take on this new role as the UK dealer for Potain self-erecting cranes and we see a lot of potential for the product in the UK, with strong scope for growth as we expand our rental fleet and market the cranes for sale.”

Announcing the appointment, Falcon Tower Crane Services said it will receive six Potain self-erecting cranes in its first order as a UK dealer, including two Potain Igo 50 models, a Potain Hup 40-30, and three Potain Igo T 85 A cranes.

The Igo 50 is the largest self-erecting crane in Potain’s Igo range. The 4 t capacity crane features a 40 m jib and can lift 1.1 tonnes at jib end. It is designed with a small rear slewing radius to ensure maneuverability even at the most congested jobsites.

The 4 tonnes Potain Hup 40-30 shines in both versatility and agility with several configuration options, high-performance slewing that delivers superior motion control, and the best transport package ever designed for a self-erecting crane. It can be erected in 16 different configurations, which is unique to this category of self-erecting cranes and enables it to be easily adapted for a range of jobsite applications.

Often deployed to build low-rise apartment and commercial complexes, the 6 tonne capacity Potain Igo T 85 A is easy to set up and dismantle, and its 45 m swing radius can generally cover all of a site’s building area. The variable height telescoping lattice mast ranges from 20 to 38 m.

Falcon Tower Crane Services will handle sales and support services for Potain self-erecting cranes from its base in Shipdham, Norfolk.

