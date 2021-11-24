Framework director for Sisk

Rebecca Hartshorn

Rebecca Hartshorn has re-joined Sisk from Bowmer & Kirkland where she was strategic framework lead. She previously worked at Sisk from 2017 for two years as bid manager and pre-construction manager.

Based in Sisk’s Solihull office, she takes on the role from Sisk’s preconstruction director for UK north, Kim Shevyn. Mr Shevyn will continue as preconstruction director but hand over this work emanating from Sisk’s recent appointment to Lot 7 of the Scape framework to Rebecca Hartshorn.

She said: “Having led projects through other frameworks, including MMC for both public and private clients, I am looking forward to bringing my wealth of experience in early contractor engagement to Scape in order to drive Sisk’s partnership forward and deliver some truly exciting schemes.”

