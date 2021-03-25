Farrans builds London portfolio

Farrans will build a new home for Barnfield College

Farrans Construction, part fo the CRH group, has a £17m contract at a Luton further education college and a £16.5m contract for a community centre in Highgate.

Barnfield College in Luton will be transformed as part of a wider £25m redevelopment. Farrans will construct a new four-storey building complete with central atrium and teaching facilities.

Barnfield recently merged with West Herts College, for whom Farrans has worked before.

Principal Gill Worgan said: “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Farrans following the recent completion of a new Construction & Engineering Centre in Hemel Hempstead. The quality of the construction is excellent and the Centre will provide skills training for local people and businesses for many years to come. Farrans has a strong track record of providing our students with on-site work experience opportunities and we look forward to working with them to provide the same opportunities for our students in Luton.”

In Camden, Farrans will begin a £16.5m redevelopment of the existing Highgate Newtown Community Centre and Fresh Youth Academy. This project includes 41 new homes as well as the community facilities. Highgate Newtown Community Centre, with new flats alongside

The work is expected to run for 60 weeks.

Cathal Montague, regional director for Farrans Construction, said: “We are looking forward to starting work on both Barnfield College and Highgate Newtown Community Centre, both of which will further grow our presence in London. As a company we have developed a strong reputation as experts in the education and residential sectors. We have recently completed Ruislip High School and we are currently onsite on Kings College London, a complex project in the city centre. In the residential sector we are currently delivering high rise developments in Coventry and Bristol city centres.”

