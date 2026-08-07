Farrans picked for Stansted skylinks

A CGI of the terminal and planned skylinks.

The new skylinks will connect the terminal building to existing satellite building used for departure and arrival gates. The new connections will then allow for the decommissioning of the current people mover tracked transit system, making space for the main terminal building to be extended in a later phase of the planned transformation of the airport.

The extension will add three bays to the existing terminal, with an extra 16,500 sq m of space, with new shops, bars, and restaurants. This will make Stansted the biggest single terminal airport in Europe.

The skylinks will feature passenger travelators and allow for assistance buggies to take passengers with reduced mobility on the full journey between the terminal and the arrival and departure gates.

Work will begin later this summer with pre-assembly of skylink sections taking place ‘offsite’ in a vacant airport hangar on the northside of the airfield, before being transported overnight to their installation location using SPMTs.

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