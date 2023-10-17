Farrans wins Yeadon airport expansion

Leeds Bradford Airport is being extended

Expanding the terminal is the first phase of a £100m package of works planned for Leeds Bradford Airport.

Approved by Leeds City Council, the work is set to start this autumn 2023 and is expected to complete in 2026.

Airport bosses initially wanted to build a whole new terminal but those controversial £150m plans were scrapped in March 2022 when the government announced an inquiry into the plans. Instead, the airport’s Australian private equity owners are now building on what they already have at the airport in Yeadon.

The regeneration will see a 9,500 sqm three-storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a refurbishment of the current terminal building. AMP Capital promises that there will be additional aircraft stands, more seating, faster security, new shops and eateries and a larger baggage reclaim area and immigration hall, as well as improved access for passengers with restricted mobility.

Vincent Hodder, chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “This announcement marks the beginning of a new era for Leeds Bradford Airport. This investment will give us the infrastructure needed to deliver an outstanding customer experience, support the growth of our airline partners, enhance connectivity for business, investment and trade and provide the airport that Leeds, Bradford and Yorkshire have been waiting for.”

CGI of the new improved interior

Farrans Construction regional director Cathal Montague said: “Leeds Bradford Airport has played an integral role in the ambitious growth of the city of Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region, supporting connectivity to some of the world’s best destinations for business and tourism. We are looking forward to bringing the vision for its next stage to life through the extension and modernisation of the terminal. This project will be a major boost to the construction industry with jobs created through apprenticeships, direct labour and supply chain.

“We have had a strong connection to Leeds for many years, having delivered a number of important transport and infrastructure projects in the area. Farrans opened a new office in the city centre last year and we are in the final stages of the delivery of a 20-storey student accommodation project on Belgrave Street, Live Oasis St Alban’s Place.”

