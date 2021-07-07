Fastflow switches to HVO

Fastflow Group, a subsidiary of United Living Infrastructure Services, has committed to plant-based fuels to help make it carbon net-zero by 2030.

Operations director James O’Donnell said: “As part of our journey to carbon net-zero by 2030, we have collaborated with our fuel supply chain partners and trialled an alternative fuel source known as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) on the Aylesbury gas pipeline diversion project.

“Results are very positive, and we are proud to announce as part of our net-zero commitment that HVO will be purchased as standard across all Fastflow sites.”

