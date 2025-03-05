Fayat to acquire Mecalac

Fayat Group, parent company of Bomag and Dynapac, has signed an agreement to acquire Groupe Mecalac.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of June, subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

Fayat specialises in road building machinery and mixing plants.

Mecalac was founded in 1974 in Annecy, France, by Henri Marchetta, who remains president of the company. His son Alexandre Marchetta is chairman and chief executive. It has manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, Turkey and the UK.

Mecalac makes wheeled excavators, crawler excavators, wheeled loaders and site dumper. Mecalac also owns the British heritage brands of Fermec (previously Massey Ferguson) and Benford, having acquired Terex GB in 2016.

The only product overlap between Fayat and Mecalac is in paving rollers.

Details of the transaction have not yet been disclosed.

Mecalac was founded in 1974 in Annecy, France, by Henri Marchetta, who remains president of the company. His son Alexandre Marchetta is chairman and chief executive. It has manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, Turkey and the UK.

Fayat is also a family business, founded in 1957 by Clément Fayat, and managed by his sons Jean-Claude Fayat and Laurent Fayat. It also has former Terex brands in its portfolio: Cedarapids and CMI asphalt pavers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk