FCC team wins £400m Welsh road scheme

Completion of the new road is expected in mid 2024

The Welsh government has confirmed that Future Valleys has been appointed as preferred bidder for the improvement work for the A465 Sections 5 and 6 (Dowlais Top to Hirwaun).

Future Valleys comprises Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC), Roadbridge, Meridiam, Alun Griffiths and Atkins.

The final contract award is expected in October, to enable work to start on site before the end of the year. Completion of new section of trunk road is expected in mid 2024.

The A465 connects towns in the upper South Wales Valleys; improvements for Sections 5 and 6 will see the road converted to two lanes in each direction.

Ken Skates, Wales’ minister for economy and transport, said: “The appointment of a preferred bidder is a clear signal that we are committed to these improvements and I look forward to seeing them progress.”

Wales’ finance minister Rebecca Evans said: “We have undertaken careful evaluation ahead of the appointment, in order to deliver this project in a way that provides the best possible results for the local area and for Wales.

“The project will generate over £675m of GVA [gross value added] for the wider Welsh economy with £170m of spending expected within the local supply chain. The contract also builds in measures to mitigate disruption to the local area while work is ongoing.”

The scheme was designed by Jacobs, appointed by the Welsh government in October 2015.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk