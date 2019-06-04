Feeling knackered? Let us know

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Worker fatigue is a serious health and safety risk in construction but there are concerns that the industry as a whole is guilty of overlooked it. The inability to respond and react promptly can cause problems in any type of construction activity - leading to errors, near misses, injuries and even death.

To understand how the issue of worker fatigue is being addressed in the industry, the Considerate Constructors Scheme’s Best Practice Hub is running a survey to discover the extent of the problem and how it is being tackled.

If you work in the construction industry, you are requested to complete a short online survey here . [Link opens new tab.]

The survey closes on 9th August 2019, and results will be used to help inform the Scheme’s Spotlight on...worker fatigue’ national campaign, due to be published in the autumn.