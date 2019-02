Ferrovial will provide operational and maintenance services for roads in Ottawa and the York region of Greater Toronto under contracts worth a total of €200m (£175m).

In Ottawa, Ferrovial will maintain 1,844km of roads and carry out winter highway services, including the operation of a fleet of more than 70 snowploughs. In York, it will operate more than 50 snowploughs and maintain 900km of roads.

By the end of 2019, more than 4,600km of roads in Ontario will be being maintained by Ferrovial.