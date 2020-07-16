Ferrovial lands Warsaw station rebuild

Image by DWAA

The project involves the construction of a new train station in the western part of Warsaw, the modernisation of 30km track and the construction of various connections. Budimex will also construct a multifunctional building for PKP, Poland’s railway infrastructure operator.

The station, whose average traffic is 1,300 trains per day, it is the country’s second busiest and biggest station.

This project includes the demolition of the current station and the construction of a new one with a large entrance hall in the northern area, nine platforms on the surface and an underground access corridor to the tracks. It will also serve as a shopping arcade.

Works include the construction of a large canopy covered with photovoltaic panels and a pedestrian walkway. The project also includes the remodelling of 30km of tracks and rail switchers and the construction of several connection branches, as well as the installation of rail traffic control systems and the rail traction network.

The construction works will also improve direct connection between the cities of Piaseczno and Legionowo, and between Legionowo and Chopin Airport.

The project, which will connect with Warsaw’s tram in the near future, is expected to be completed by 2023.

