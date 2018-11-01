Fife Council awards plant hire frameworks

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri November 02 2018

10 hours Fife Council has chosen the winning companies for a £4.6m tender of plant hire contracts.

Nixon Hire is among the successful bidders
Nixon Hire is among the successful bidders

The frameworks cover 13 packages, including ad-hoc equipment hire, self-drive plant and operated plant such as surfacing equipment, road sweepers and excavators.

Some categories have multiple winners while others have been awarded to a sole bidder.

The successful bidders are: Speedy Asset Services, Gap Group, Jarvie Plant Group, Nixon Hire, Strathore Plant Hire, E&J Douglas & Sons, Willsweep, Ronald Docherty Civil Engineering, James Penman Plant Hire, John McGeady, Sandy Allan Blacksmiths, Robert Purvis Plant Hire, Double A Trading Company, Vale Engineering, Tayforth Machinery Ring, Iain McLean Plant Hire, Andrew Cook, Murdoch MacKenzie Construction and Robert Houston & Sons.

